Liverpool are still planning how to structure their defense to face the new season. The plague of injuries that Jürgen Klopp’s team suffered last year is a fear that has not yet left Anfield, having lost Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and the long-running Matip -even to Henderson and Fabinho, who had to be used in the center of the rear on many occasions-. In fact, that amount of injuries forced Liverpool to go to the winter market, where they achieved the signing of Ben Davies – who has not yet made his debut with the first team – and the loan of Ozan Kabak, whose purchase clause was not carried out.

The reaction of the reds was to take over Ibrahima Konaté as soon as the transfer market opened. The 22-year-old RB Leipzig center-back, for whom they paid almost 40 million euros, arrives to strengthen the defense and to once again have four senior center-backs, plus support from Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams, who were wild cards last season. Another target, as recently published, is the Argentine Cristian Romero, Atalanta center-back.

However, as published by L’Eco di Bergamo, it will be “difficult” for the Reds to deal with the transfer of the Argentine footballer after signing Ibrahima Konaté. Despite the fact that Romero is highly valued in Italian football, having excelled in Gian Piero Gasperini’s team, it would be an expensive transfer for Anfield.