Liverpool striker Sadio Mane scored a goal following an absurd mistake by Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrisabalaga. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The episode took place in the 54th minute of the meeting in the second round of the English Premier League (Premier League). The goalkeeper tried to pass the ball to his partner, but the Senegalese intercepted the ball, who immediately struck the goal.

At the time of this writing, the match is 62nd minute, Liverpool are leading with a score of 2: 0. Manet also scored the first goal.