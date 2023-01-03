Jude Bellingham is one of the great pearls of world football, the 20-year-old Englishman has demonstrated his excellent sporting conditions with Borussia Dortmund and within the world cup with the England team he never released ownership and showed his polished technique individual, making it clear that despite his youth he is today one of the best midfielders on the planet.
This fact has put him in the sights of several of the best teams on the planet, weeks ago before the World Cup everything indicated that the player would join Liverpool, although the scenario has changed and everything indicates that his future is at Real Madrid of Carlo Ancelotti, a reality that even the Anfield team led by Klopp understands, since the Reds will choose not to seek the signature of the still Dortmund footballer anymore.
From England they report that the Liverpool team clearly understands the message of Bellingham’s position regarding the future of the player, who is not interested in more options than Real Madrid, so the English team does not want to waste time Within the market they tried to convince a player who has completely rejected them and they are already considering attacking for the signing of Matheus Nunes, the young Englishman who they failed to sign last summer and who in the end joined Wolverhampton. The Reds will present an offer for the youth that has already adapted to the Premier League and is once again a priority.
