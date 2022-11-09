Liverpool, for sale: Conor McGregor wants to buy it and be Luis Díaz’s boss

The Fenway Sports Group (FSG), owner of the Liverpool, is interested in selling the club. The intention is that new members will come to control the club that they have owned since 2010.

“There have been several changes of ownership and rumors at clubs in England and inevitably we get questions about Liverpool,” FSG said on Monday.

“FSG has regularly received interest from third parties who want to join Liverpool. FSG has already said on several occasions that, under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new partners if it would be in the best interest of Liverpool as a club. “.

McGregor loves Liverpool

The mixed martial arts star conor mcgregor he has stated that he “would love” to buy Liverpool.

It was a response to a Twitter user, who had suggested that he buy Liverpool. McGregor expressed his desire to complete the purchase of the club.

“I WOULD LOVE TO! I asked for my information on this, yes. As soon as I heard. What a turn of events! What a club!”, he said in his response.

McGregor, 34, who has become a celebrity for his performances in MMA, is known to be a fan of the Man Utd.

The fighter has been out of UFC action since breaking his leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier last July, but is currently undergoing a rehab program.

US financial outlet Forbes currently values ​​the club in the region of £3.5bn.

