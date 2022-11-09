Wednesday, November 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Liverpool, for sale: Conor McGregor wants to buy it and be Luis Díaz’s boss

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 9, 2022
in Sports
0
Liverpool, for sale: Conor McGregor wants to buy it and be Luis Díaz’s boss


close

Rangers vs. Liverpool

Rangers vs. Liverpool

Rangers vs. Liverpool

The fighter expressed his desire to acquire the English club.

The Fenway Sports Group (FSG), owner of the Liverpool, is interested in selling the club. The intention is that new members will come to control the club that they have owned since 2010.

“There have been several changes of ownership and rumors at clubs in England and inevitably we get questions about Liverpool,” FSG said on Monday.

See also  Liverpool vs. Real Madrid: relive Vinicius' title goal, video

“FSG has regularly received interest from third parties who want to join Liverpool. FSG has already said on several occasions that, under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new partners if it would be in the best interest of Liverpool as a club. “.

McGregor loves Liverpool

The mixed martial arts star conor mcgregor he has stated that he “would love” to buy Liverpool.

It was a response to a Twitter user, who had suggested that he buy Liverpool. McGregor expressed his desire to complete the purchase of the club.

“I WOULD LOVE TO! I asked for my information on this, yes. As soon as I heard. What a turn of events! What a club!”, he said in his response.

McGregor, 34, who has become a celebrity for his performances in MMA, is known to be a fan of the Man Utd.

The fighter has been out of UFC action since breaking his leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier last July, but is currently undergoing a rehab program.

US financial outlet Forbes currently values ​​the club in the region of £3.5bn.

See also  Women's League: Pereira vs. Cali was suspended and leaves the draw in suspense

SPORTS

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Liverpool #sale #Conor #McGregor #buy #Luis #Díazs #boss

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Paula Manzanal: how much does your son’s luxurious school cost, where Messi’s heirs went?

Paula Manzanal: how much does your son's luxurious school cost, where Messi's heirs went?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result