Liverpool footballer Sadio Mane has tested positive for coronavirus. This is reported on the official website current champions of England.

The Senegalese striker has minor symptoms, but overall he is doing well. Manet was transferred to self-isolation mode. The striker became the second Liverpool player to be diagnosed with the coronavirus. Newcomer Thiago Alcantara had previously tested positive.

On 28 September, Liverpool defeated Arsenal at home in the central match of the third round of the English Premier League (Premier League). In the first half on the goal of Alexander Lacazetta Lersisides responded with accurate shots by Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson. In the second half of the game, Diogo Jota scored in the Reds.

Before that, Sadio Mane, who scored a double against Chelsea, entered the top three players in the second round of the English Premier League (Premier League).