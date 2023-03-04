Mexico.- The Mexican retail giant Liverpool have fired an employee for revealing one of their darkest secrets.

According to what was disclosed by the TikTok user ‘@brian__ayala__’, he was fired for disclosing confidential information about Liverpool’s burglary security processes.

For many users on the Chinese social network it was something insignificant, however, crooks will recognize the alert method used by the company founded in 1847.

The now former Liverpool employee claimed that the branch located in Guadalajara plays the song ‘Jailhouse Rock’ by Elvis Presley so that its staff know that there is a thief.

This video made other workers of the brand publicize the songs they use in other stores.

Below are the musical pieces:

Holding Out for a Hero – Bonnie Tyler

Two-legged rat- Paquita la del Barrio

Ghostbusters – Ray Parker Jr.

We are the Champions – Queen

Happy – Pharrell Williams

Smooth Criminal – Michael Jackson

Mission Impossible Theme

Exorcist Theme – Mike Oldfield

I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston

The posting of the video sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many customers expressing their frustration and anger at the company. Liverpool responded quickly to the post and fired the employee in question for violating the company’s confidentiality policies.

The incident has generated a large amount of comments and opinions on social media, with many criticizing the company for its response.

Some have argued that the company should have taken steps to address the concerns raised in the video instead of simply firing the employee.

In conclusion, the dismissal of the employee by Liverpool for revealing one of its darkest secrets has generated a great deal of controversy on social networks. Unfortunately, the user deleted the video from the account, possibly to avoid legal conflicts.