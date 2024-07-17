Suitcases are an indispensable tool for any traveler, whether you are planning a weekend getaway or a long summer vacation, having the right suitcase can make all the difference in your travel experience.Liverpool is offering discounts of up to 70% on suitcases until 31 July during its Big Sale.

In the department store you will find a wide variety of suitcases in different sizes, colors and styles for all tastes and needs. In addition, you can enjoy Free shipping on all your purchases so you can order from the comfort of your home without worrying about shippingHere are some of the featured offers:

Rumbo Travel Suitcase Set

For the tireless traveler, Rumbo offers a set of reliable, functional and stylish suitcases. This set, priced at 1,799 pesos, includes:

◉ 20-inch Small Suitcase: Ideal as carry-on luggage with a capacity of 38 L.

◉ 24-inch Medium Suitcase: Perfect for 6-10 day trips with a capacity of 71L.

◉ 28-inch Large Suitcase: Suitable for trips of more than 10 days with a capacity of 105 L.

Characteristics:

◉ Optimized space: Strategically located compartments and 6 travel bags to efficiently organize your belongings.

◉ Durability: Ultra-firm and resistant ABS material, with 100% polyester inner fabric.

Security: Integrated combination lock.

◉ Convenience: Ergonomic metal handles and smooth 360° rolling wheels. 24” and 28” suitcases include side handles for added support.

Just Home Travel Suitcase Kit

◉ Price: $2,599

The Just Home kit includes four suitcases of different sizes (16, 20, 24 and 28 inches), designed to adapt to any type of trip.

Characteristics:

◉ Strength: Made of rigid, durable and reliable ABS plastic.

◉ Swivel wheels: Multi-directional double wheels (360°) for easy and fast movement.

◉ Security: Heavy duty locks and three-digit combination locks.

◉ Convenience: Double handles and retractable handle for easy transport.

Rack & Pack Travel Luggage Set

◉ Price: $2,899

Rack & Pack offers a set of suitcases in four different sizes to cover all your travel needs.

Characteristics:

◉ Dimensions: 27 inch suitcase, 23 inch suitcase, 19 inch suitcase and 9 inch suitcase.

◉ Wheels: 4 simple with 360° rotation.

◉ Material: Rigid polypropylene.

◉ Organization: Interior compartment and exterior pockets.