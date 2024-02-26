Liverpool conquered the English League Cup this Sunday after beating Chelsea 1-0 at the stadium in Wembley. However, not everything is happy in the squad, the side Trent-Alexander Arnold He is suffering incessant harassment from a fan looking for a sexual relationship.

According to the information provided by the media The Sunthe Englishman has been suffering from this problem for more than a year and had to take strict security measures in his daily life and in his home.

Arnold He was forced to hire private security and now must go everywhere with bodyguards, he had to change his phone number due to the countless obscene messages he received daily from this woman and he hired a private detective.

“He changed his mobile phone number, installed CCTV (closed-circuit cameras in the home) and alarms and monitored his position after receiving obscene letters and materials,” the cited media explained.

Not only are they messages on social networks and on WhatsApp, the woman, whose identity has not been revealed, has harassed him at the club's sports headquarters, appearing at the club's training sessions. Liverpoolhas chased him to his home in Cheshire and follows him to restaurants.

Not only Alexander Arnold is being a victim of harassment, his family has also received sick messages on social networks and in private chats from the same person.

“This woman has terrorized him and his family, bombarding him with explicit messages, obtaining his number and calling him incessantly and sending crazy letters and obscene materials to his house,” said a source close to the player.

From the Liverpool They have given full support to their 26-year-old star and his entire family. Experts on the subject have advised you not to publish any content on your social networks, change your cell phone number and take all these security measures.

Liverpool celebrates in the Champions League.

“This has been more than a year of hell for Trent. “It's been a really worrying time and Trent has done everything he can to not let it affect his performance on the field,” the source noted.

The right-back has not had a quiet season, injuries have knocked on his door and he has spent more time in the club's infirmary than on the pitch. This Sunday saw the end Liverpool vs. Chelsea from a box at Wembley Stadium.

Arnold has been absent for several weeks due to a slight tear in his knee, a problem he suffered a few days after returning to the field. Earlier this season he damaged the lateral collateral ligament in his knee and suffered a hamstring injury.

