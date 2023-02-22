Great Britain:

“The Sun”: Disgraced Reds screw up two-goal advantage and fall in worst Champions League defeat at Anfield. As a night of history and comedy turned to humiliation and terror, all Jurgen Klopp could do was gaze at the ruins of his Anfield empire.”

“Daily Mail”: “Anfield is a place where other teams manage to catch up, but not Liverpool. Anfield is actually, especially on Champions League nights, a place where Liverpool shatter their opponents’ dreams, not the other way around.”

“Guardians”: “It was Liverpool that broke at the first sign of turbulence, which began after his nemesis, Vinícius Júnior, scored the first goal of the night. It was the 21st minute and the extent of the home team’s subsequent collapse exposed the fractures that had framed a difficult season.”

Daily Mirror: “It was the first time Liverpool have ever conceded five goals at Anfield in a Champions League game and it has completely dashed their hopes of winning the Champions League for the first time since 2019.”

Spain:

“Marca”: “Anfield succumbs to the spell of Real Madrid. The club have put their Champions League winners stamp on the most mythical venue in English football.”

“Ace”: “Anfield lay at Vinicius’ feet. The Brazilian was the best player on a historic night: he scored two goals, worked the foul out for the third and assisted Karim Benzema.”

“El País”: “Sometimes Madrid doesn’t seem to be Real. The most amazing team in history never stops surprising. What happened in Liverpool makes big catch-ups in Chamartín look like a joke.”

“Mundo Deportivo”: “Real Madrid have a foot and a half in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The second leg on March 15th at the Bernabéu is still coming up, but after the goal celebration against Liverpool in Anfield, Ancelotti’s team would have to do very badly not to get through to the next round.”