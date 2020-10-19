Jürgen Klopp feared it, now the diagnosis is there. Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is seriously injured in his knee. The club is keeping a low profile, but English shunts expect a month-long break for the star defender.

D.he English champions Liverpool FC will probably have to do without his Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk for a longer period of time.

The Reds defender is undergoing knee surgery after the injury he sustained in the derby at Everton FC (2-2) on Saturday. The club announced this on sunday evening.

Van Dijk had to leave the pitch in pain after just six minutes after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford got on hard. A subsequent examination at the hospital revealed a ligament injury that requires surgery.

The Reds did not want to call a downtime, but among others the “Guardian” reported citing club sources of a cruciate ligament injury and a break of several months.

The foul went unpunished

Jürgen Klopp complained after the game that the video referee hadn’t intervened after Pickford’s action. “I don’t want to say that Jordan Pickford wanted it that way, but of course a goalkeeper in the six-yard box can’t go that way with another player.”

Because van Dijk was very thinly offside in the scene, Liverpool was denied the penalty. Pickford got away with it, not even seeing a yellow card for his ruthless and brutal entry. “I think the foul should have been watched,” said Klopp, “but that didn’t happen.

Van Dijk as a central component

Van Dijk plays a central role in the Liverpool defense. The Dutch international impresses with his robust tackle behavior and, thanks to his 1.93 meters, is also a dangerous weapon in set pieces. Last year the defender was voted Europe’s Footballer of the Year.

In addition to the defender, new signing Thiago is also threatened with a break. The former Bayern star was injured in a foul by Richarlison, who saw it red, and threatens to at least miss the Champions League opener on Wednesday at Ajax Amsterdam.