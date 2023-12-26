DLiverpool FC has taken the lead in the Premier League again, at least until Thursday. Coach Jürgen Klopp's team won 2-0 (1-0) against relegation-threatened Burnley FC on Tuesday. Darwin Nunez scored the goals in the 6th minute and Diogo Jota (90th). During the course of the game, Liverpool goals from Cody Gakpo (30th) due to a previous foul and Harvey Elliott (55th) due to an offside position by Mohamed Salah were disallowed after video evidence. On Thursday, Arsenal FC can go back to the top of the table with a win against West Ham United.

In the evening, Manchester United prevented Aston Villa from jumping to second place. The English football record champions won 3-2 against the third-place team after being 2-0 down at half-time. Alejandro Garnacho (59'/71') with a brace and Rasmus Höjlund (82') turned the game around with their goals after John McGinn (21') and Leander Dendoncker (26') had given the guests the lead at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Bernd Leno caused an uproar with a ball boy on Boxing Day in England – and immediately apologized. The nine-time German national soccer player for FC Fulham took the ball harshly out of the helper's hand and also touched him during his club's 3-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth. During the next break in play, Leno could be seen hugging the ball boy.

Fulham coach Marco Silva said after the game that it was not right that Leno pushed the ball boy. “I spoke to Bernd about it,” he said, according to the Mirror newspaper. “He is a top professional, he wanted to keep playing quickly, but the ball boys held the ball. He touched him, not pushed him – those are different things.”

Luton Town celebrated an important victory in the fight against relegation. In the duel between the promoted teams, the 18th in the table won. thanks to two own goals at bottom team Sheffield United 3:2 (1:0). Sheffield's Jack Robinson (77') and Anis Ben Slimane (81') hit their own net after their team took a 2-1 lead. Ten days after captain Tom Lockyer's cardiac arrest, who has now started his rehab, Alfie Doughty (17th) put Luton Town in front. Oliver McBurnie (61') and Anel Ahmedhodzic (69') scored to make it 2-1 for Sheffield.