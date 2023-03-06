NFter Liverpool FC’s historic 7-0 win over Manchester United, coach Jürgen Klopp is hoping for a turning point in what has been a mixed season for his team so far. “We need results and performance – and tonight we had both,” Klopp said in a BBC interview after Sunday’s runaway victory at Anfield. “It is important that everyone knows: We are here and we are still alive.”

The 55-year-old admitted that the result was “crazy”, but his team’s performance was “outstanding”. “A few months ago everyone thought it was a good time to play against Liverpool,” said Klopp. “They weren’t allowed to say it out loud, but everyone thought it because they felt we were in deep trouble. But now it’s not such a good moment for them because we’re acting like ourselves again.”

“That’s incredible”

On top of that, the coach was pleased that striker Mohamed Salah set a new record in the Liverpool shirt with his two goals. The Egyptian is now the Reds’ record goalscorer with 129 goals in 205 Premier League games. “129 goals, that’s crazy!” said Klopp. “We already appreciate him today, but in the future people will look back and say: Wow, we saw something really special there.”

Salah himself was overjoyed after the game and was delighted that he had set his record against Manchester rivals of all people. “I can’t lie about that: It’s unbelievable that I made it against Manchester United today,” he told Sky Sports. However, the striker warned against getting cocky. “Now we have to stay grounded and win more games. Hopefully that gives us a big boost.”

The opponent’s choice of words was completely different: “Unprofessional”, “embarrassing”, “embarrassing” was what was said after Manchester United’s record defeat. Coach Erik ten Hag and his players struggled with their performance in the second 45 minutes. “The second half was unprofessional. We didn’t play as a team,” said the Dutchman angrily at the press conference and announced an intensive review. “This must not happen and we have to talk about it.”







On Sunday evening, the team, unbeaten in eleven games in the English football championship, suffered their worst defeat against Klopp’s Liverpool – by conceding six goals in the second half. He was upset and surprised because his team hadn’t brought anything of the previous winning mentality to the pitch, said ten Hag. “It was the whole team, you saw eleven individual players lose their heads. That’s unprofessional, that’s not Manchester United,” said the coach.

Central defender Luke Shaw called his team’s performance “unacceptable” and “embarrassing”. “The performance was a disgrace. On the pitch I was ashamed of us players, of the fans who supported us and who are watching at home,” said the international. He could only apologize for the second half. “It was totally unacceptable. We didn’t show any personality or mentality,” he admitted, also announcing a no-holds-barred review “of the game and what went wrong.”







On Thursday, Manchester United will face Real Betis Sevilla in the Europa League round of 16 first leg. Then the third in the table wants to appear differently. “We can’t let a single result derail our whole season because I think we’re in a really good position and I think that’s another hurdle we have to overcome and we, as a team, are going to get over that and I think we’ll come back positively on Thursday night. I’m sure of it,” Shaw announced. Ten Hag is also convinced of this: “We will recover. This team is strong enough to regroup and we will get back on our feet.”



For Liverpool coach Klopp, meanwhile, Roberto Firmino’s seventh goal was actually a “very special moment”. Still, he was seething with anger on the sidelines. A fan ran onto the cluster of players after the goal but slipped just before the LFC-Stars, hitting full-back Andy Robertson with his foot. The Scot held his ankle. Accordingly, Klopp’s speedster had to listen to the right words when he was taken away by a folder. But Robertson was able to finish the game.

So Klopp was finally able to enjoy Firmino’s goal. “With all the nice goals he scored, this was the goal he wanted most,” said Klopp of the former Hoffenheimer, who will leave the Reds at the end of the season after eight years. It wasn’t an easy decision for him to leave the club, Klopp said of the crowd’s favourite: “The reception he got was extraordinary.” Firmino has rarely been a regular player this season.