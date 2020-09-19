After the first game day and the desolate 0: 8 bankruptcy, Schalke is on fire Bavaria already the tree – but it could get even bigger: Apparently Liverpool FC is serious about advertising for Ozan Kabak.
It has long been known that the Reds have an eye on the young defender of FC Schalke. So far, however, it has remained with the English master’s loose interest. As I said: so far!
Because almost two weeks before the end of the transfer period, the Reds really get going. Bayern star Thiago has already been bagged, Wolves attacker Diogo Jota is also coming to Anfield – and Kabak should follow as the cherry on the cake.
According to information from transfermarkt.de as well as English journalist Chris Williams, Kabak is the “preferred transfer target” for Liverpool’s defense center. While transfermarkt.de reported that Schalke could be weak with a transfer fee of around 30 million euros, Williams has learned that even 25 million euros could be enough.
So far, there are still loose rumors that have to be confirmed by the “larger” media – but if Kabak, the only defender in the Schalke squad with a high Bundesliga level, actually leaves the S04 this summer, then you have to look definitely be directed towards the relegation zone.
