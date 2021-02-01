Due to the persistent personnel problems in the defensive area, the Liverpool FC but struck again on the transfer market. Ben Davies is moving from Preston North End to Anfield Road for around 2.3 million euros. He receives a long-term contract. Jürgen Klopp’s club did not provide any precise information about the exact duration.
In the past few weeks, Jürgen Klopp had to complain about one failure after the other in his defense, which is why even Jordan Henderson had to help out in central defense. In order not to take any further risk in this precarious situation, the Reds decided to sign Ben Davies in addition to Ozan Kabak.
The 25-year-old was active as head of defense at the second division Preston North End and is now daring the big leap to the English champions.