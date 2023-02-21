The Liverpool fans warm up the match between the ‘reds’ and the real Madridin a duel that will remember the last final of the Champions Leaguein which the Spanish team emerged victorious.

Liverpool trained this Monday afternoon at their sports city, in the last session before taking on Real Madrid in the round of 16 match of the Champions League, with the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez as the big news in the box of Jürgen Klopp.

The Uruguayan forward injured a shoulder in this weekend’s match against Newcastle United and Klopp marked him as a doubt to face Real Madrid.

“We still don’t know. We’ll see how he is today,” said the German coach at a press conference.

Darwin jumped onto the lawn of the Liverpool training ground along with the rest of his teammates.

Those who were not there were Ibrahima Konaté and Luis Díaz, long-term injured in the ‘Red’ squad, and Thiago Alcántara, who injured his hip flexor ten days ago and has missed Liverpool’s last two games.

But while the starting payrolls are definedLiverpool fans brought a fireworks show to the hotel where Real Madrid is staying.

Some fans drew attention considering that it is a tradition that takes place in South American soccer.

The match will take place this Tuesday (2 pm Colombian time) at the mythical Anfield stadium.

👀Liverpool fans don’t forget the latest results against Real Madrid and play with their weapons… 🎇Fireworks outside your hotel to complicate your sleep! pic.twitter.com/ep6EqhD2Kq — From Taquito ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@De_Taquitoo) February 21, 2023

This duel will also serve to make a Tribute in memory of Amancio Amaropassed away this Tuesday at the age of 83.

“Before the start of the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, corresponding to the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, a minute’s silence will be observed at Anfield in memory of Amancio Amaro. In addition, our team’s players will wear black bracelets”, communicates the Madrid club on its social networks.

With information from EFE