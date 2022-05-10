Angry Liverpool fans have responded to the news that Sadio Mane may join Bayern Munich, accusing the Liverpool team of making the Senegalese striker feel “not important” compared to Mohamed Salah “if he leaves”, meaning Sadio Mane, “we will be angry”.

It’s no surprise that Liverpool fans are unhappy with Sadio Mane’s emergence as a summer transfer target for Bayern Munich, according to the British newspaper, the Daily Mail.

Reports in Germany claim that Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic met with Mane’s representatives in Mallorca, Spain, last Friday, to discuss a possible move.

The news has caused shock among Reds officials and fans alike, as Mane has played a key role under Jurgen Klopp since signing from Southampton in 2016.

On Monday, one fan wrote on Twitter: “Sadio Mane’s departure to Bayern Munich will hurt me deeply.”

Another echoed, “If Sadio Mane leaves for Bayern Munich, I will already cry.”

A third said: “Don’t do this to me, man. I will stick myself in the stands if Mane tries to go to Bayern Munich. It won’t happen.”

This summer, Mane will enter the last year of his contract at Anfield, and so far there have been no significant discussions about extending his contract.

He is in the same position as the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, but Liverpool made more effort to offer a new deal to Al-Masry.

It is alleged that this could encourage Mane to seek a new challenge, and Reds supporters have criticized the club as a result.

One fan wrote in a tweet on Twitter: “If Mane leaves, but he has been saying for months, he must be angry with the club and the fans because they act as if his contract is not important compared to Salah’s.”

Another added: “If Mane goes, I will feel very angry… He should have a priority like Salah.”

Both Mane and Salah are considered one of the most important pillars of the Liverpool team, and it seems unreasonable that both of them have less than 12 months left on their contracts at the beginning of next season.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “Contract negotiations with Mane and Salah need to be resolved ASAP… I am not ready for a reality where either of them is leaving.”