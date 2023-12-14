You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Liverpool.
Liverpool.
The team lost 2-1 on its visit to Belgium on the last Europa League group date.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
With several young people and substitutes, the Liverpool of England fell on his visit to Belgium against el Union Saint Gilloise 2-1, for the sixth date of the Europa League group stage.
It may be of interest to you: Linda Caicedo dreams big: nominated for The Best award, she will compete with two 'colossas'
A Liverpool blurred and without Luis Diaz As the protagonist – the Colombian watched the 90 minutes from the substitutes' bench – he was dominated by the Belgian team and closed the phase with a defeat, the second of the season in international tournaments.
News in development…
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Liverpool #falls #Europa #League #Gilloise #Luis #Díaz #39whitewashed39 #Klopp
Leave a Reply