Due to one or the other failure, Fabinho played for Liverpool on Sunday as a central defender alongside Virgil van Dijk. Despite the high quality offensive from Chelsea, he made a good impression. A role that may also have perspective.
Jürgen Klopp trusted Fabinho in the defense headquarters on Sunday when Liverpool had to face Chelsea. Although this nomination was not entirely voluntary due to the failures of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, the joint constellation with Virgil van Dijk could prove to be successful in the future.
Over the full 90 minutes, the actually defensive midfielder helped out in defense, where he made a very solid impression. He had 102 ball actions, only left-back Andrew Robertson (122) had more. The Brazilian played 90 passes, 87 of which found their way to teammates. He was also able to convince with the long balls. Also important for a central defender: four specially intercepted balls and five of nine duels won (via SofaScore). The good impression was also statistically proven.
Should the 26-year-old be used more often in defense in the near future, there would be another advantage: Newcomer Thiago will sooner or later take a starting place, which is only a matter of time due to his quality. If Fabinho moves back a little, Klopp automatically has another place in midfield, which the Spaniard would only like to reserve.
There is then a competitive situation in the defense, in which Gomez and Fabinho would play for the place next to van Dijk, while Matip would very likely be left behind. However, this situation would also come with more commitment and ambition. No ordinary assignments as long as all players are fit, but a healthy competition between two players who are both still tied to the club for a long time (Fabinho until 2023, Gomez until 2024).
This possibility is of course primarily an advantage for Fabinho himself. Depending on how Thiago will fit in in midfield, in terms of position and role, he might have been pushed to the bench. So there is another chance for the nine-time Brazilian national player to stay with the permanent staff. He definitely got off to a good start against the Blues.
