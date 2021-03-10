Liverpool will play the second leg at home but will not do so in Anfield. This, which in another situation would have been bad news, is now good. After six consecutive home defeats in the Premier League, the reds go through one of their biggest crises in recent yearss. In Budapest, neutral ground, they will seek to make a good 0-2 of the first leg against the RB Leipzig to calm the tension that traps them in the league championship, where they are eighth (follow the game live on As.com).

While Nagelsmann plans how to harm a defense to a minimum – every week there is a new injury in the rear -, Klopp has closed the door to the German team: “When you sign a contract, you fulfill the contract. That’s how I did it at Dortmund and Mainz. Am I available? The answer is no.”, said the Liverpool manager, that wants to hold on to the Champions League if he does not achieve the classification in the top four of the league.