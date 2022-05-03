Vila-real (Spain) (AFP) – Liverpool got into the Champions League final on Tuesday ending Villarreal’s dream, after coming back and winning 2-3 in the semi-final second leg at La Cerámica stadium.

Villarreal went ahead with goals from Boulaye Dia (3′) and Francis Coquelin (41′), but Fabinho (62′), Luis Díaz (67′) and Sadio Mané (74′) turned the game around and the ticket to the final for Liverpool.

The English team is already waiting for its rival for the final in Paris, which will come from Wednesday’s duel between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The ‘Yellow Submarine’, who finished with ten due to the expulsion of Capoue (85), dreamed for an hour of his first qualification for a Champions League final, but in just five minutes, Liverpool ended the illusion of Ceramics.

Villarreal ended up paying for the great physical display made in the first half to subdue their rival, who woke up in the second half driven by the entry of Colombian Luis Díaz.

“We couldn’t keep up the rhythm of the first half and that killed us,” Villarreal defender Raúl Albiol told Movistar+ after the match.

The ‘Yellow Submarine’ took an early lead in the first half in which they dominated Liverpool, surprised by their rival’s aggressiveness.

The match had barely started when Etienne Capoue received at the far post to get a cross that Dia finished in the mouth of the goal making it 1-0 (3′).

The goal encouraged Villarreal who continued to attack Alisson’s area to the bewilderment of their rival, who was trying to do damage with quick runs and long balls.

Locked in their field in the first leg, this Tuesday Villarreal decided to defend very high, pressing intensely and causing inaccuracies in Liverpool’s passes.

Villarreal became the master of the ball in the first half, but would have to wait until almost half-time to level the tie.

Boosted by a packed La Cerámica stadium, Capoue once again put in another cross from the right for Coquelin to finish off with a header, making it 2-0 (41′).

Villarreal’s French midfielder Francis Coquelin (R) celebrates a goal against Liverpool, in a Champions League semifinal match played on May 3, 2022 in Villarreal Paul Ellis AFP

The goal made one dream of extra time, erasing the ghost of 2006 when a penalty missed at the bell by Juan Román Riquelme prevented Villarreal from forcing extra time in their first Champions League semi-final, lost against Arsenal.

The ‘Submarine’ went into the break happy, from which Liverpool came out completely changed.

Klopp brought in Luis Díaz for Diogo Jota (45′) to revolutionize the attack of the ‘reds’ who were more precise in passing and pressing.

Fabinho opens the comeback

A ball to the crossbar by Trend Alexander-Arnold (55′) was the prologue to the first English goal when Fabinho took advantage of a through ball to sneak the ball between the legs of Argentine goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli (62′).

The goal encouraged Liverpool, who took advantage of the increasingly obvious tiredness of their rivals to gain control of the game and soon extend the account.

Luis Díaz, who had warned with a shot looking for the top corner (66′), took advantage of an Alexander-Arnold cross to score with a header (67′).

The second goal fell like a bucket of cold water on Villarreal, who couldn’t see a way to stop the ‘red’ gale.

The ‘Yellow Submarine’ tried to go ahead in search of the third goal, but ended up being surprised by a quick counterattack from Sadio Mané who avoided Rulli’s exit to make it 3-2 (74′).

The goal was the sentence for a Villarreal that faded more and more against a Liverpool that kept looking for the fourth until the last minute of the game.

Liverpool will be in Paris on May 28, while Villarreal once again stayed at the gates of their great European dream.