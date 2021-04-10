London (AFP)

Liverpool, the defending champion, uncovered the jinx that kept him at home, “Anfield” in the English Premier League, and achieved his first victory, after eight consecutive matches, in which he did not taste the taste of victory, when he avenged his humiliating loss in the first leg 2-7 against Aston Villa, by beating him today Saturday »2-1, with a deadly goal in« Stage 29 ».

This is the first victory for Liverpool at home since their victory over Tottenham Hotspur on December 16, then drawn two matches, before falling six times in a row at home in the league for the first time in its history.

After scoring only two goals during the eight-game series in which he did not taste victory, Al-Youm scored two goals through Egyptian Mohamed Salah (57), and Net Alexander-Arnold in the first minute of calculated time instead of lost, after Ole Watkins gave the guests the lead. 43.

Klopp made two changes to the squad that started against Real Madrid, as he pushed Dutchman Giorgio Wijnaldum in midfield instead of Ghanaian Naby Keita, and Brazilian Roberto Firmino instead of Senegalese Sadio Mane in the offensive line.