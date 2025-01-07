Tesla, SpaceX, X (formerly Twitter) and now… Liverpool. Elon Musk has a new goal: become the new owner of the current leader of the Premier League, as his father revealed this Tuesday in an interview in Times Radio.

“He would like it, yes. Obviously. Anyone would want to do it, and so would I!“said Errol Musk when asked about the possibility of his son making a purchase offer to include the six-time European champion in his business empire.

According to the technology magnate’s father, The Musk family’s relationship with Liverpool is very closesince Musk’s paternal grandmother, Cora Amelia Robinson, was born in the aforementioned northwestern English city before leaving the United Kingdom to settle in South Africa.

Although Errol revealed his son’s new ‘dream’, the businessman’s father first tried to avoid the question in front of the concern that the club’s current ownersthe sports conglomerate Fenway Sports Club, “they raised the price” upon learning of Musk’s interest.

This is not the first time that the billionaire has hinted at his interest in owning a soccer team, since in 2022 He joked on social media about wanting to buy Manchester United after they lost 4-0 against Brentford.

“It’s a joke that’s been going on for a long time on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports team. Although, among any club, I would choose Manchester United. It was my favorite team when I was a kid.“Musk wrote.