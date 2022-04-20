with videoLiverpool have made short work of arch-rival Manchester United at Anfield Road. Particularly in the first half, Liverpool dominated and United could be happy that they went into halftime only 2-0 behind. Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah were the end of two brilliant attacks. In the second half, Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah put the 4-0 final score on the scoreboard with two watched balls.



Sports editor



20 Apr. 2022

The game had barely started when it was already a hit for the home side. An attack was built up from keeper Alisson and quickly moved across the field via various discs. The ball came to Salah’s feet on the right side. The Egyptian custom-served Diaz, allowing him to easily tap in at close range. After the 1-0 there was another beautiful moment. In the seventh minute, the entire Liverpool stadium clapped for Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese lost his newborn son this week and therefore obviously did not participate today. The Liverpool fans showed the human side with the applause for a player of the arch-rival.

View the images below.

Liverpool clearly had the upper hand and that was reflected in their more than 70 percent possession. It continued to attack and just fifteen minutes later the margin was doubled. This time Salah was able to complete Sadio Mane’s wonderful assist himself. It was the first time in months that Salah scored again from open play. Liverpool’s attacking drive still didn’t stop after that. It remained by far the better team and for a moment Diaz thought to make the 3-0. However, Diaz was well offside. It was a warning to United that Liverpool had no intention of taking it easy after the early lead.

Hope in tatters

However, this was the case after the break. Liverpool let the ball pass slowly and Ralf Rangnick’s choice to replace defender Phil Jones for attacker Jordan Sancho worked out well. Manchester United even became dangerous a number of times and the public felt that the connection goal could provide new life. However, United’s hopes were finally dashed by Mané after just under 70 minutes of play. On a pass from Diaz, the Senegalese completed a perfect evening for the attacking trio of Liverpool.

© AP



Liverpool’s win means Jurgen Klopp’s side now leads the Premier League. The Reds are two points ahead of Manchester City, which has played one game less and can take the lead again tomorrow by beating Brighton & Hove Albion at home.

For Manchester United, the defeat probably spells the end of their ambitions to qualify for the Champions League. It is now sixth with as many points as Arsenal. The Gunners however, have played two games less than United. Number four Tottenham Hotspur has three points more than Manchester United and also played one game less.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.