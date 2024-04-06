Liverpool fight the title Premier league with the Manchester City and Arsenal, in a head to head that, it seems, will be defined until the last day of the tournament and Luis Diaz it's key.

And although the entire team and the fans want to achieve the final victory, because the one most interested in keeping the trophy is the coach, Jurgen Kloppwho announced a couple of months ago that he will not continue leading the bench.

It is not known what his future will be, he has not communicated it, but the truth is that since that moment of the announcement the club has been looking for a successor, although it has not been easy.

The first on the list was Xabi Alonso, the technician of the Bayer Leverkusen, who is a leader in Germany in a tremendous campaign. The leaders moved to have him, but the coach himself agreed that he will remain in the German team.

Rúben Amorim could be Liverpool's manager.

Sure, he was the first on the list, but not the only one. The means of Portugal They point out that Liverpool has asked about the conditions of Ruben Amorimwho is currently in charge of the Sporting Lisbon.

The Foot Mercato portal assures that the English team is already negotiating with Amorim, who was initially suggested to go to Barcelona as a possible replacement for Xaviwho also leaves in mid-2024.

Liverpool has already established contacts with Raul Costawho is the representative of the technical director, who on Friday referred to his future.

“I cannot guarantee that I will continue next season at Sporting as Xabi Alonso has done with Bayer Leverkusen. I will make the decision at the end of the season,” he declared.

Amorim was born in Lisbon in 1985 and arrived at Sporting in 2020, he came from Panty and has won the League Cup with Braga.

With Sporting he has won a League, a League Cup and a Super Cup. He was a midfielder during his time as a player and defended the shirt between 2008 and 2017 for Benfica.

