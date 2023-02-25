Affected by the win conceded against the real Madrid in the Champions League, Liverpool This Saturday he transferred his depression to the Premier League, unable to carry out their visit to London and win against Crystal Palace who resisted without excessive trouble (0-0) and who took a step forward towards salvation.

The upward line that Jurgen Klopp’s team had found weeks ago, with consecutive wins against Everton and Newcastle, disappeared in a fateful week for their interests. To the European setback on Tuesday was added the goalless draw at Selhurst Park that stalled the growth of the team, still far from the European zone.

Five points separate Liverpool from fifth place Newcastle and six from fourth, which is Tottenham. Klopp’s squad lost a good opportunity to corner the defeat against Real Madrid and stalk the top of the table. But he lacked definition in the final meters.

Luis Díaz has not returned with Liverpool yet

Liverpool still does not have the Colombian Luis Diaz, who has not yet recovered from his knee injury, although he is already doing field work with the professional team.

Diogo Jota, who started this time, had a good opportunity after twenty minutes that defeated the Spanish goalkeeper Vicente Guaita. But Crystal Palace, unapologetic throughout the match, responded with a header from a set piece that narrowly went wide, with Alisson merely looking on.

Jean Philippe Mateta had another clear one for the locals with a shot over the crossbar on the brink of halftime.

Liverpool, who faced the second half with more determination, also found the stick. It was on one occasion by Mohamed Salah. The match opened up and gave space for both. Anyone could score.

Liverpool turned to Fabinho and Roberto Firmino to invigorate their attack and, in the final stretch, to the Spanish Stefan Bajcetic who took the place of the ill-advised Dutchman Cody Gakpo. It was useless to find aim and break Patrick Vieira’s framework, which more than once revealed the defensive disorder of the visitors.

The clash ended goalless and took Liverpool away from Europe and left Crystal Palace six away from relegation set by Everton.

