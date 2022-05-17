Minamino and Matip respond to Redmon’s initial goal and remain in the running for the title

Redmond scares Liverpool, but then Minamino and Matip help the Reds get back up. In the postponement of the 37th round of the Premier League, the Reds win a comeback (1-2) at Southampton, going to -1 from the leaders City when there is only one day to go to the end of the championship. Henderson and his teammates can, therefore, still dream of overtaking, which however remains difficult to achieve, considering the advantage of the Citizens in terms of goal difference (+72, against Klopp’s team stopped at +66), decisive in case of arrival at equal points. City remain masters of their own destiny, while Liverpool, to become champions, should beat Wolverhampton hoping that Guardiola will not be able to do the same with Aston Villa. A draw could also be enough, but only in the event of a defeat-Citizens with seven goals … See also Ibra will have it for (at least) ten days: no Genoa and goodbye also to the derby

THE MATCH – Three days after the FA Cup success – obtained against Chelsea on penalties -, Klopp changes nine starters. The 120 ‘played on Saturday are still being felt, Alisson and Konate are the only ones to hold onto a shirt from 1’. Salah, Fabinho and Van Dijk are out due to injury, while Robertson, Thiago, Keita and Luis Diaz sit on the bench to catch their breath. In midfield, the 36-year-old Milner leads the young Elliott and Curtis Jones, Minamino sees himself in attack with Firmino and Jota.

ADVANTAGE SAINTS – As happened in the latest Premier League matches against Tottenham and Aston Villa, the Reds are initially at a disadvantage. At St. Mary’s Stadium, the Saints find the 1-0 after 13 ‘: Redmond runs all the way down the left lane, gets centered by jumping two opponents and kicks towards the far post, where Alisson cannot reach. The Liverpool fans, however, protest: the action of the goal stems from an alleged foul not whistled against the former Torino Lyanco, who steals the ball from Jota and gives way to his counterattack. For the referee everything is regular, Klopp’s team resigns themselves and tries to make up for it on the pitch. At 18 ‘Firmino makes 1-1 with a shot but is offside, ten minutes later Minamino – in his first appearance as a starter in the league – beats McCarthy, letting go a great right that ends up under the crossbar. At half-time, the score is 1-1. See also Romain Bardet: 'Not having won leaves me disappointed'

THE SHOOT – In the second half, Henderson (who took over from Gomez) and his teammates started off on the right foot: in the 49th minute Jota touched the goal from a cross by Tsimikas, then Elliott tried again with a shot that was printed on the outside of the net. Minamino, Jones and Firmino unsuccessfully insist, Klopp inserts Origi and manages to overturn the match. In the 67th minute, in fact, following a corner beaten by Tsimikas, the ball arrives from the parts of Matip, who signs the 1-2 with a header. In the last twenty minutes the pace drops and the Reds take advantage of it to administer the advantage: it ends 1-2.

May 17, 2022 (change May 17, 2022 | 23:15)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Liverpool #give #overturns #Southampton #City #Decisive