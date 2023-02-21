In their 131-year history, Liverpool had never conceded more than 3 goals at Anfield in European competition. This figure is enough to describe the extent of the defeat that Klopp’s team suffered against Real Madrid in the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Once again the Spanish Blancos are confirmed as the bete noire of the Reds: the last foreign team to have trimmed at least 3 goals against Liverpool in its fort was Real Madrid. It was 22 October 2014, the third day of the group stage was being played and Klopp would arrive a year later. Other times. Now the path in the Champions League already seems compromised. And even his bench now wobbles …