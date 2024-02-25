Not a dog went into the field. Nor did the police appear to arrest – sorry, 'drive' – a footballer for a case of identity theft. Nobody came out to shout “they robbed us” or to say that the referee and the VAR were bought by the annulled goal actions. No player dragged a teammate who was complaining of pain onto the field to burn time…

This Sunday, the final of the English League Cup, with the victory of Liverpool over Chelseawith the game of drive, dribbling and personality of Luis Diaz He reunited us with football.

Luis Díaz, champion of the League Cup.

Simply that: we saw football, intense play, scoring options on both sides, shots on the woodwork and phenomenal saves in both goals, incredible waste in both areas…

Soccer: we saw a good soccer game. Not the most wonderful nor the most fantastic. But Liverpool and Chelsea played football. Excuse me, but I insist on that: they played football!, with their imperfections, with their successes and errors, with their different styles, with Liverpool's numerous and very important losses, with Chelsea's urgency to win.

It was a long final with extra time, but it was a game that went by quickly, like a glass of cold water down a thirsty, dry football throat.

Luis Díaz celebrates with Liverpool.

And for us, what the countryman Luis Díaz did was very good, despite not scoring the goal or assisting the 1-0. He showed again that he is a great player and that he continues to be the emblem of the Colombia selection, which in a month will play friendlies against Spain and Romania. He is the most important footballer we have at the first level.

Since they couldn't play Mo Salah, nor Darwin Núñez, nor Diogo Jota, among other headlines, since Lucho was the attacking reference for a patched-up Liverpool that ended up playing with a unique formation with several substitutes: Kelleher, the goalkeeper, was the great figure of the game; Gómez, Quansah, Van Dijk (the captain who scored the goal in extremis with a header from a corner) and Tsimikas; Clark, Endo and McConnel; Elliot, Danns and Díaz. 'The children won the cup', was the apt title of one of his articles in the Liverpool Echo newspaper.

It was when Lucho fought. Well thrown to the left he dribbled, had runs, was associated with a very high percentage of successes (89 percent passing accuracy, 47 out of 53) and scored four balls that could well have translated into a goal. And when he had to go back, he went back, he put his leg in…

The statistical portal SofaScore (ally of this newspaper) gave him the third best rating on the Cup champion team (8.1), behind the saving goalkeeper (9.2) and the scorer of the title goal (8.7). However, Liverpool Echo was not so complimentary of the 27-year-old guajiro: “Dangerous from the start. He hammered a good shot that saved Petrovic. Questions are continually asked on the left wing, but the answers and the final decision are not always correct, although it came out ahead. 7 points.”

It was a good game by Díaz, it was a good football game. An oasis for those of us who are in a desert of dogs on the field, complaints about the VAR and the referees, suspicions of fixing, little play and a lot of slowness and wasted time. Liverpool and Díaz (and also Chelsea, for what) simply reunited us with a good game of football…

Meluk tells him



GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS Editor

@MelukLeCuenta​

