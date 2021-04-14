London (AFP)

The English football club, Liverpool, today, Wednesday, condemned the riots that targeted the Real Madrid guest bus, upon its arrival at Anfield, for the Champions League quarter-final second leg match, and resulted in breaking one of its windows.

“It is totally unacceptable and disgraceful to a handful of individuals,” the club added in a statement.

Liverpool concluded: “We extend our sincere apologies to our visitors for any inconvenience this may have caused. We will work with Merseyside police” Liverpool area “to determine what happened and identify those responsible.”

Pictures published in particular on Twitter showed the bus in the parking lot of the stadium, with a shattered window, whose shrapnel had been removed by the English club’s employees.

A video clip of the bus a few meters from the stadium showed a group of dozens of Liverpool supporters crowding the road to the two Royal Club buses, waving red fireworks and cursing their opponent.