Semi Ajayi had just raised his prodigious 1.93 figure above Fabinho. He had won the aerial duel. He had headed the corner and couldn’t believe his eyes. Surprised, he put his hands to his head as he contemplated the erratic progression of the ball in the small area. From his head to the stick, from the stick to the field, and from there, bouncing with a kickback effect, towards the inside of the goal. Alisson, the goalkeeper almost broke his neck trying to catch the ball that fooled everyone. This is how West Bromwich Albion drew at Anfield and put the Premier League leader in trouble. Rebound. Casually.

Liverpool overwhelmed their rival for an hour. Sadio Mané’s goal summed up the superiority displayed. The Senegalese made a majestic control with his chest, between the two center-backs, and turned Matip’s front center into an assist. He turned without space, between the rear and the goalkeeper, and without moving a muscle in his face he finished off before the ball hit the ground. With a command of the situation typical of the best footballers in the world. The 1-0 culminated what seemed inevitable. West Brom was a bunch of players cowering, stuck in their area, powerless against an opponent who arrived with everyone and on all lanes.

Liverpool controlled the game until Joel Matip suffered a muscle strain. While the center-back asked for the change, his coach, Jürgen Klopp, shouted orders from the side. His body language revealed the agitation of one who expresses fear. Liverpool’s defense, hampered by the losses of Van Dijk and Joe Gomez, could not afford another loss. The entrance of the young Rhys Williams, a slow and smooth canterano, did not promote the best. Fifteen minutes later, something happened that didn’t have to happen. Williams, nervous, cleared a ball for a corner that he should have managed differently. Consequence of the corner was the tie.

Just over ten minutes were not enough for Liverpool to regain control of the scoreboard. With a headwind, Curtis Jones and Oxlade Chamberlain disappointed, one for being complacent, or slow in reading the plays, the other for reckless. On the 89th minute, Roberto Firmino made it 2-1 on a header that Johnstone, the visiting goalkeeper, deflected. The 2,000 subscribers gathered at The Kop attended the stumble, paralyzed by cold and disgust. Sam Allardyce, West Brom’s new coach, had presented himself as a bird of ill omen: his Crystal Palace had been the last team to win at Liverpool, a distant spring afternoon, on 23 April 2017.

This time West Brom, which lives in relegation places, did not get three points. But Liverpool felt the blow as a defeat. Now he is the leader just three points behind Everton and four points behind Leicester; and five from United and six from City, who have played one game less.