Dhe Liverpool FC has taken a spectacular step towards qualifying for the Europa League in the English Premier League. Coach Jürgen Klopp’s team beat their direct competitor Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 (3-1) in a wild game on Sunday. Diogo Jota (90th minute +4) fired Liverpool to victory in added time after the Reds gambled away a three-goal lead.

Curtis Jones (3rd minute) and Luis Díaz (5th) gave Liverpool the lead in the first five minutes before Mohamed Salah (15th) increased the penalty with a penalty. Tottenham came into play after about 30 minutes. Harry Kane’s goal (39′) was followed by more great chances for the guests. First Liverpool keeper Alisson parried a shot from Dejan Kulusevski, then Heung-Min Son hit the post.

Champions League is far away

In the second half, which was balanced over long stretches, Son (77th) scored the first goal. Substitute Richarlison (90+3) equalized and celebrated exuberantly, but too early. Because then Jota met directly in return. After the winning goal, Jürgen Klopp cheered exuberantly in front of the assistant referee, who had previously annoyed him.

The 55-year-old injured himself and then limped. “I don’t know if it was the thigh, it could also be the adductor, but I was punished immediately,” Klopp told the BBC. “I didn’t say anything bad, but I gave him a look, that’s bad enough. The thigh or whatever muscle gave way at that moment. That’s only fair. Apart from that everything is ok.”







With 56 points, Liverpool are fifth in the table five games before the end of the season and now have it in their own hands to qualify for the Europa League. The gap to a starting place for the lucrative Champions League, however, is large. Fourth-placed Manchester United are seven points clear of the Reds with a game to go.

Spurs, who have 54 points and a game more than Liverpool, slip to sixth and have to tremble for European competition. After the separation of coach Antonio Conte and a month later from interim coach Christian Stellini, Ryan Mason is the third coach this season on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, champions Manchester City took the lead in the table. Coach Pep Guardiola’s team struggled to draw 2-1 (2-1) at strong Fulham FC on Sunday, overtaking previous leaders Arsenal FC. Man City are now a point ahead of Arsenal but, unlike the new runners-up, still have a game to catch up.



Tottenham can’t believe it, Liverpool celebrate: Diogo Jota scores to make it 4-3.

:



Image: Reuters



Star striker Erling Haaland (3rd minute) with a penalty kick and Julián Álvarez (36th) with a dream goal from 20 meters gave the defending champion the away win at the Craven Cottage stadium in London. Carlos Vinícius (15th) scored the interim equalizer for promoted Fulham, who are sure of remaining in the class in tenth place.







For the former Dortmund player Haaland, who set several records in his first season in England, it was the 50th goal of the season in all competitions. The Norwegian has 21 more goals than any other Premier League professional this season. Since Man City are in the cup final and semi-finals of the Champions League and still have six league games ahead of them, more Haaland goals are likely to follow.