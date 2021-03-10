PSuddenly the room opened up in front of him, as if he had played one of his opening passes himself. But Thiago Alcantara hesitated, for a moment he didn’t know what to do with the great freedom in front of him. Instead of shooting, he put the ball across, so imprecisely that the danger was quickly over.

Thiago has not yet arrived at his new employer, Liverpool FC. In March 2021, he is not the player who led FC Bayern to victory in the Champions League last late summer – just like Liverpool FC is no longer the club that has won everything in the world of Football is considered important.

In the Premier League you have drifted into insignificance, but in the Champions League there is still the possibility of leading this season to a conciliatory end. Liverpool reached a 2-0 win against RB Leipzig in the second leg of the round of 16 to advance to the quarter-finals. The English also won 2-0 in the first leg. The fact that both games were played in the Hungarian capital Budapest is a marginal note of this season marked by the corona virus.

The uncertainty that Liverpool shows week after week after the recent series of defeats in the Premier League cannot be seen internationally. The team is experienced enough to function in a knockout competition even at this difficult moment. It didn’t matter that coach Jürgen Klopp’s team remained unusually ineffective for a long time, unlike in the first leg three weeks ago.

Closer than it seems

Thiagos wrong decision after three minutes ushered in an evening in which Liverpool missed out on the best opportunities and thus kept Leipzig in the competition for a long time. That also fitted in with the total of 180 minutes: both teams were not as far apart as the result suggests in the two games. The first duel had decided individual mistakes to the detriment of Leipzig, in the second they did not indulge themselves in this regard, but for their part gave up the few opportunities that were offered to them.

Dani Olmo failed after ten minutes to Liverpool goalkeeper Allison Becker, it was Leipzig’s first chance to give the action a different direction. Liverpool was by no means willing to give up control and be pushed into the passive role. Diogo Jota checked Peter Gulacsi (19th) after a corner. Leipzig’s goalkeeper was also the focus when he had to clarify against Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané (24th). Liverpool dominated the game, controlled the ball, but could not completely contain the danger posed by the flexible Leipzig offensive forces.

A shot by Emil Forsberg rushed just wide of the goal (32nd). Leipzig urgently needed a goal, also to feed the doubts on the Liverpool side. But there were isolated advances, most of which were lost on the English defensive. Liverpool’s improvised central defense has rarely had to prove itself with Ozcan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips, who are inexperienced at this level. The English won most of the major duels.

Alexander Sörloth, who was substituted at the break, had the greatest opportunity in Leipzig, but his header only hit the crossbar (65th). A clear clapping sound could be heard in the empty Budapest stadium. Ball claps metal. A cold, mechanical sound. It was the sound of Leipzig leaving. Because instead of conjuring up a final offensive by RB, the action is more likely to drive Liverpool’s footballers to invest more. Salah pulled the ball inside and finished in the style of the world-class striker he is (70th). Liverpool led 1-0 and immediately afterwards added 2-0 through Sadio Mané (74th). An input from the right through Origi pushed the Senegalese across the line. Salah and Sané were also the scorers in the first leg.

At the latest after Sane’s hit, it was clear that the Leipzig season in the Champions League would go to the round of 16. RB would have needed four goals, but that didn’t happen. Liverpool brought the lead safely over time and hopes for the second victory in this competition under coach Jürgen Klopp.