Milan, Italy.– Liverpool beat AC Milan 3-1 at San Siro in a European football classic that featured good play, goals and chances on Tuesday in the first round of the renewed Champions League.

Arne Slot’s Reds, who suffered their first league defeat of the season at Anfield against Nottingham Forest (1-0), made up for that disappointment by conquering one of the temples of European football with goals from French defender Ibrahima Konaté (23), his teammate in the centre of defence, the Dutchman Virgil Van Dijk (41), and Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai (67), who nullified the opening goal by American striker Christian Pulisic (3) for the “rossoneri”.

The night was not, however, perfect for Liverpool, after one of their fans, who had come to Italy to watch the match, died in a road accident in Bergamo. In addition to the defeat, Milan also suffered an injury to their French goalkeeper Mike Maignan early in the second half. The 29-year-old French international damaged his left knee following a clash with Portuguese player Diogo Jota.

Both teams have won the Champions League finals in 2005 (victory for Liverpool) and 2007 (victory for Milan), and have won 13 titles between the Champions League and its predecessor, the now defunct European Cup.