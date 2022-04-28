The greatness of a football team, that recurring concept, is measured in titles. The Liverpool F.C. The English team exhibits in its enormous showcases 19 league titles, seven England Cups, eight League Cups — being the team that has won the most — 15 Community Shields and one League Super Cup.

And with 64 official titles, including other competitions, it is the second most successful English club of all time.

In addition, it is the England team with the most international titles: six European Cups (Champions League and Champions Cup), three European Leagues (Uefa Cups), four European Super Cups and one FIFA Club World Cup. .

This giant of English and world football was joined in January of this year by Guajiro striker Luis Díaz, the best player in the Copa América in Brazil and one of its scorers, and the scoring sensation for Porto de Portugal.

LIverpool FC is a giant the same size as the hug that famous German coach Jürgen Klopp gave Diaz as soon as he climbed the stairs to the second floor of the team’s offices.

A vertiginous and prodigious ascent, since Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda, born in Barrancas, La Guajira, 25 years ago, just a few years ago stood out in the Colombian National Indigenous Championship.

In the blink of an eye, he went to Barranquilla FC He was called up to the U-20 National Team, went to Junior Barranquilla, reached the Colombian Senior National Team and was transferred to Porto, from Portugal: that was the springboard that made him fly to Liverpool.

130 years of royalty

Luis Díaz, in his presentation in Liverpool Photo: Twitter: Luis Diaz

Liverpool, which in addition to greatness for titles has a tradition running through its football veins in the birthplace of football, was founded after a dispute between the board of directors of Everton (yes, the same team Yerry Mina and the one in which James Rodrígez) and John Houlding, owner of the Anfield stadium, the still mythical and magical stadium of Liverpool. After using the stadium for eight years, Everton moved to Goodison Park in 1892, and Houlding founded Liverpool Football Club to play its games at Anfield, under the original name of Everton FC and Athletic Grounds Ltd.—also known as Everton Athletic.

Today, Liverpool, led by Klopp, the sensational German coach, a symbol of revolution and modernity, of electric play and pressure, of teamwork, rigor and creator of new training methods, is considered one of the most powerful teams in the world. , with Manchester City and Bayern Munich, and their level of play is estimated to be higher than the brand new French PSG of Messi and M’bappé or that of the legendary Real Madrid.

Expensive and luxurious campus

The team led by Jürgen Klopp has one of the most respectable payrolls in the world. According to Transfermarkt (respected portal specializing in soccer values ​​and quotes), it is the third most expensive squad on the planet (889.5 million euros), only below Manchester City (991.4 million) and PSG (909.5 million , just 10 million less).

Díaz (acquired for 45 million euros, which could be 60 in bonuses) is the ninth most sought-after player on the squad, and will have, among other teammates, the famous strikers Mohamed Salah (fourth best-priced player in the world, 100 million euros, 29-year-old Egyptian). years) and the Senegalese Sadio Mané (80 million, 29 years). Both end contract in 2023.

In addition, it has in its ranks stars such as Alexander Arnold (right back, 80 million, 23 years old), Robertson (left back, 65 million, 27 years old), Diego Jota (center forward, 60 million, 25 years old), Alisson (goalkeeper most expensive in history, 60 million, 29-year-old Brazilian) and Virgil van Dijk (back, 55 million, 30 years). Data: only they on the campus exceed the value of Luis Díaz.

Liverpool’s immediate goals for the remainder of this season (six months) are to win the Champions League and fight for the Premier League with Manchester City.

