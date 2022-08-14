The analysis and prediction according to the bookmakers of the Anfield match between the Reds and Vieira’s team

The kick-off for Liverpool-Crystal Palace will come on Monday 15 August at 9 pm, valid for the second day of the Premier League. The hosts want to achieve their first league success: in fact, Klopp’s men did not go beyond 2-2 against Fulham on their debut. On the other hand, the guests are looking for the first points of the season after being defeated in the home game against Arsenal a week ago: by Martinelli and Guéhi (own goal) the two goals that made Arteta’s team go out. with full loot from Selhurt Park Stadium.

HOW THE TEAMS ARRIVE – The goal of the Reds is to improve what has been done in the last year. The bitterness remains for the defeat in the Champions League final against Real Madrid and the second place in the Premier League standings behind Manchester City, but the season of Liverpool, capable of playing it on all fronts, can still be judged in positive way. In addition, the market led to the court of Klopp Darwin Nunez. The former Benfica was one of the protagonists of the first trophy of the season won by Liverpool, the Community Shield: against the City of Haaland, the Reds won 3-2, and a goal came right from the foot of the ’99 class. The Crystal Palace, on the other hand, is preparing for the new season while maintaining the same objective as the last one: a quiet salvation. The last championship closed him in twelfth position, at 48 points, well away from the relegation zone. Vieira was confirmed on the bench, but he started the Premier in the worst way, with the defeat against Arsenal in front of his fans. See also The four errors and the only success of America in its 1-1 draw against Puebla

PREVIOUS – On Monday evening Liverpool and Crystal Palace will compete for the 27th time (the 14th if we consider only the matches played at Anfield Road). The last precedent dates back to January 2022, but in that case the Palace was the home team. If you want to analyze, on the contrary, the most recent game with Liverpool at the Reds home, you have to go back until September 2021: 3-0 thanks to the goals of Mané, Keita and Salah. Finally, since 23 April 2017, Crystal Palace has not won against Liverpool: in the last match played at Anfield the guests won thanks to a brace from Benteke (Coutinho’s the only goal of the Reds).

FORECAST: 1 + OVER 2.5 – Football in August is not always faithful to the trend that will characterize the season, but what is certain is that Liverpool are starting from a position of undoubted advantage over their opponents. Let’s imagine, therefore, that Klopp’s team can come out with three points from Anfield. The second best attack of last season, Liverpool, and the seventh best defense, Crystal Palace, will compete against each other, despite the twelfth position in the standings at the end of the championship. On the basis of these assumptions the “goal” factor must be taken into account. Over 2.5, and therefore the possibility that there are at least 3 goals in the 90 ‘, is more likely than Under 2.5 (the first sign is at 1.57 on Betfair against 2.25 in the second, on the same portal). The victory of the hosts combined with Over 2.5 generates a rather low odds, 1.61 on Goldbet and 1.70 on Betfair. See also Sports programming for this Friday, July 22

QUOTAS 1X2 – The underdogs are all for Liverpool, to the point that there is no match for the bookies. The odds confirm this: the sign 1, and therefore the success of Klopp’s team, is worth 1.20, and LeoVegas and Pokerstars agree. The X is definitely high, reaching a maximum of 6.75 on Better, LeoVegas and Goldbet. Finally, very little confidence at the Crystal Palace, his success is worth 17 over Godbet and Better. Finally, it is not excluded that the visiting team may remain dry: the No Gol is at 2.30 on LeoVegas and Snai (the goal stops at 1.62 on Betfair).

August 13, 2022 (change August 14, 2022 | 14:48)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#LiverpoolCrystal #Palace #Klopp #favorite #combo