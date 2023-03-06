Liverpool (Reuters)

Liverpool made a stunning offensive display, crushing rivals Manchester United 7-0 in the English Premier League, yesterday evening.

Mohamed Salah scored the fourth and sixth goals, raising his tally to 129 goals with Liverpool in the Premier League, and becoming the historic scorer for his club in the competition, one goal behind Robbie Fowler.

Cody Jacobo scored twice in the 43rd and 50th minutes, Darwin Nunez added two goals in the 47th and 75th minutes, while Salah scored the double in the 66th and 83rd minutes, and the “substitute” Roberto Firmino finished the goals two minutes before the end of the regular time.

Liverpool’s balance became 42 points from 25 games, and it advanced to fifth place, three points behind Tottenham, fourth in the standings, which played 26 games, while United’s balance froze at 49 points in third place.

Arsenal leads the league with 63 points from 26 matches, five points behind Manchester City, the defending champions and second-placed.