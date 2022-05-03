The Spaniards score with Dia and Coquelin, but in the second half the Reds change gear and win with goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Mané

The final outcome is what everyone was predicting: Liverpool in the Champions League final, Villarreal eliminated after a memorable journey. But there was a moment when the Spaniards seemed really close to doing another feat, after eliminating Juve and Bayern Munich. It ends 3-2 for the Reds, but at 45 ‘the score was 2-o for the Spaniards, who had thus equalized the defeat of the first leg at Anfield. At that point Liverpool reacted like a great team: an impressive second half by the Reds was enough to overturn it.

TWO MATCHES IN ONE – Villarreal attack the game very well, as opposed to a Liverpool that enters the field strangely lazy. Less than 3 minutes pass: Capoué burns a very lazy Robertson and puts her in the middle, Dia anticipates a culprit Van Dijk and scores. The Reds seem soft, totally out of the game. Villarreal play with great intensity and seem to go double. A possible penalty foul by Alisson on Lo Celso is not sanctioned, but Villarreal still completes the comeback before 45 ‘. Capoué again wins the duel with Robertson, a cross for Coquelin who with his head burns an unwatchable defensive attitude by Alexander-Arnold. Klopp, a brilliant man like few others, must also be able to raise his voice when he needs it, because when he returns to the field there is another Liverpool. And Luis Diaz’s change for the non-existent Jota is not enough. See also They unveil a plaque of the Beatles in the new Liverpool alley in Mazatlán, Sinaloa

AHI, ROLLS – Villarreal changes the score: now they are forced on the defensive, game plan that usually plays perfectly. But this time Emery is betrayed by one of his most reliable men, goalkeeper Rulli. His duck on Fabinho’s shot in the 62nd minute is very heavy: a film already seen in this Champions League, the mistake of a goalkeeper and history is rewritten. 5 ‘passes and Alexander-Arnold puts the 2-2 on Diaz’s head. For Villarreal it ends here. Mané scores the classic goal of the repertoire on the counterattack, the Spaniards put her in a fight but only the red comes out in Capoué. On May 28 in Paris there will be Liverpool and one between City and Real. However you go to the Bernabeu, take the evening off.

May 3, 2022 (change May 4, 2022 | 00:27)

