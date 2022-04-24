Liverpool (Reuters)

Liverpool scored two goals in the second half to win 2-0 at its guest and rival Everton at the Merseyside summit, becoming one point away from Manchester City, leaders in the English Premier League.

After Everton, who retreated to the drop zone before today’s match, withstood an hour of play, Mohamed Salah penetrated from the right side and sent a cross that left back Andrew Robertson headed into a goal.

Substitute Divock Origi added the second goal with a header from close range after following up on a side kick from the other substitute Luis Diaz in the 85th minute.

Liverpool have 79 points from 33 games, one point behind leaders Manchester City, five rounds before the end.

Everton have 29 points from 32 games and are in 18th place, two points behind Burnley, who is 17th, who played 33 games and beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 earlier today.