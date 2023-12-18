Liverpool (Reuters)

Liverpool condemned the damage to the Manchester United bus after a bottle was thrown at it on its way to Anfield before the two teams' summit in the English Premier League.

Coach Jurgen Klopp's team missed the opportunity to regain the top spot in the Premier League after drawing 0-0 with Manchester United, ending its wonderful career at Anfield this season.

The club said in a statement: “Liverpool Football Club strongly condemns the actions that caused damage to the Manchester United team bus during its arrival at Anfield. We are aware of the images of the incident circulating on the Internet, and we are working with Merseyside Police to fully investigate and identify those responsible, any individual found guilty of this.” “The disgraceful behavior will also face deterrent penalties from the club.”

Videos posted on social media show that the United bus was traveling to Anfield when a glass bottle was thrown at the window and cracked it.