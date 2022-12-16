Ali Maali (Dubai)

In the presence of 15,000 spectators at Al-Nasr Club Stadium, the English team Liverpool defeated AC Milan 3-1, in the last match of the Dubai Super Cup, which the English team Arsenal crowned its title, while Milan won in a penalty shootout 4-3.

The match was strong, as it started quickly between the two teams and witnessed an early goal by Mohamed Salah in the fifth minute, in light of the large crowd presence, and after the goal, the play was limited to a lot in the middle of the field, with each team relying on preparation from behind, and Liverpool’s attacks were the most and most dangerous during the first half of the season. The first half, and in the 20th minute, Chamberlain missed a sure goal after he failed to take advantage of Salah’s pass, and instead of Chamberlain passing it to his colleague James Milner, he shot it into the Milan defenses, and Thiago Alcantara’s glimpses were distinctive in the midfield of the English team, as the player formed duets with more than one player in the team.

Milan organized its ranks and succeeded in the 29th minute through Alexis Salimakers in scoring the equalizer, but Liverpool, through Thiago Alcantara, managed to finish the first half by advancing 2-1 when he scored his team’s second goal in the 41st minute.

As the 60th minute approached, Jurgen Klopp made several changes in his ranks, involving a group of young players, to make the most of this experience, so that Nunez succeeded in scoring two goals in the 82nd and 88th minutes, so that the match ended with four and the first 3 points.