Liverpool lost away to Leicester in the 24th round of the English Premier League (Premier League). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Saturday, February 13, and ended with a score of 3: 1 in favor of the hosts. The Foxes responded to Mohamed Salah’s goal with accurate punches from James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes. The Reds conceded all goals in six minutes at the end of the second half.

Leicester scored 46 points thanks to the victory and finished second in the championship. Liverpool have 40 points, the club is in fourth position.

Liverpool will host Everton on 20 February in the next round. Leicester will play Aston Villa on the road a day later.