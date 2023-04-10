In the run-up to its definition, the fight for the Premier League title comes to a head after an agonizing game at Anfield in which Arsenal went ahead with two goals and could be considered well off after the final tie (2-2). The advantage is reduced again for the team coached by Mikel Arteta, who now leads with a six-point advantage over Manchester City, who won Southampton (1-4) on Saturday and has one more game to play, nine in total. One of those duels is the one that will face both candidates on the 26th with Pep Guardiola’s team as host.

Arsenal has chaste and football, but in Liverpool they found a rival as wounded as they were proud. At 29 points from the top of the table and 12 from the Champions League places, Liverpool tries to minimize damage while rebuilding. Different vicissitudes explain its collapse, but they all come down to one consequence: the team is unable to expose its runaway and fast-paced DNA for 90 minutes. Against Arsenal he started lazily, gave up two goals and was activated in the final stretch of the first half. Then it was a roller. Without the punch of his best days, but with the ability to submit the best team in the championship.

Liverpool is a level test for Arsenal, who signed one of the most epic pages in their history there, a League title in 1989 with a goal on the hour by Michael Thomas that became a cult object through narration of Fever Pitch, the Fever in the stands by Nick Hornby. But beyond that glory, Anfield is an ordeal for Arsenal, who have not won there since September 2012. Then Arteta lined up in midfield and the goals were the work of Podolski and Santi Cazorla. Those of Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, before half an hour into the game, seemed to be at the same level. But then Liverpool came to the game.

Salah discounted with a goal shortly before the break, which was reached with the stadium on fire. As soon as he returned from the break, a clumsiness by Holding, a substitute for the injured Saliba, caused a penalty that the Egyptian left-hander missed. But everything had already broken loose. The local siege led Arsenal to defend lower than they had done in the entire championship.

Without the ability to find exits, Arteta ended up removing Gabriel Jesus and Odegaard from the field to put together a back line of five with the addition of the inexperienced Polish central defender Kiwior, a January signing from the modest Italian Spezia. Firmino equalized in the 87th minute and opened a frantic finish in which Arsenal missed a good passer who would exploit the large estates left behind by Liverpool’s ambition. The local team went greedily for the victory and ran into a wall, with Ramsdale, a prodigy under the sticks who left memorable interventions, especially two on Salah and a final stretch on the goal line to deny Konaté victory .

