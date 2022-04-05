In an atmospheric Estadio da Luz, Liverpool – which took office with Díaz instead of Diogo Jota – immediately set the tone. After a stormy initial phase with especially great opportunities for Mo Salah, Ibrahima Konaté crowned the good game with the 0-1. From a corner kick, the central defender nodded in a controlled manner and left the well-playing goalkeeper Vlachodimos without a chance. Seventeen minutes later, Sadio Mané doubled the score after a lightning-fast breakout. Although Liverpool had more great opportunities, Jürgen Klopp’s team went into the dressing room with ‘only’ a 0-2 lead.

But the game changed in the second half. Due to a mistake by goalscorer Konaté, Darwin Núñez, the man who headed Ajax out of the Champions League, made it 1-2. Faith was back and supported by the fanatic public, Benfica went on the hunt for more. Benfica almost also managed to make it 2-2, just like against Ajax, but a few quick counters were not rewarded with a goal. The home team was almost helped by a foul by Virgil van Dijk on Núñez, but referee Jesus Gil Manzano did not think the shirt was worth a penalty.

Just before time, Liverpool struck after a quick switch and made it 1-3, note bene Días, who was whistled the entire match because of his past at FC Porto.

