D.he signs of a move by Argentine superstar Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona to England’s second-placed Manchester City are growing – even if there is now a French competitor. According to media reports, Messi is said to have spoken to his former coach Pep Guardiola, who is now employed at City, about his departure from Barcelona. Liverpool’s master maker Jürgen Klopp would find a move to the Premier League good.





The British newspaper “The Times” wrote on Friday about an alleged phone call between Messi and Guardiola. The online portals “Goal” and “Spox” also reported on it. After Messi told his former sponsor of his intentions to move, Guardiola is said to have announced that he would campaign for the 33-year-old to be committed to the Man City bosses.

According to the “Times”, the city boss and former Barça vice-president Ferran Soriano is even in the Spanish region of Catalonia to meet Messi’s father Jorge for talks next week. However, there could be another financially strong competitor for City. The Spanish newspaper “Ole” reported on Friday that PSG sports director Leonardo had also contacted Jorge Messi. Both clubs could meet the Argentine’s high salary demands, and from a sporting point of view, the Premier League with City is clearly the more attractive challenge for Messi.

The Liverpool manager would like Messi to move to the Premier League. “Messi has never played in a league other than Spain,” said Klopp. “Football is different here. I would like to see that. But I’m not sure that it will come to that. ”He said:“ Of course it would help Man City and make it harder to beat them. ”Would he be interested in Messi himself? “Who wouldn’t want Messi on their team?” Replied Klopp, amused. “But there is no chance. Still a good player, of course. That would be great for the Premier League. But I’m not sure whether the league needs another boost at all. “

Provided that Messi actually gets out of his contract with Barça, the chances for City are almost never. Not least thanks to Pep Guardiola. Messi played under the Spanish star coach in Barcelona from 2008 to 2012. In addition to countless national titles, the duo won the Champions League twice together. And as is well known, this is at the top of the wish list at Manchester City.

Less than a month after the last game of the season, coach Klopp’s team is fighting this Saturday (5.30 p.m. at DAZN) in the Supercup with Cup winners Arsenal for the first title of the season. The Reds’ preparation time was minimal. “Do I want to play a real match after just two weeks of preparation? No! ”Said Klopp on Friday. “But we already knew that for a while.”

The Supercup, which is called Community Shield in England, does not have a high priority. It is more of a better friendly game and the last form check before the Premier League start. Even if those involved deny it every year – like Klopp. “I don’t care what other people think about it,” he affirmed. “We just have to deliver in the game. It’s about fighting hard and getting really into it. We should really try this. We really want that. “

His counterpart Mikel Arteta is also not particularly happy about the timing of the game. “We only had two training sessions and this game comes in the middle of our mini pre-season. So this is not the ideal time to play, ”said the Arsenal coach. “We’re trying to come to terms and get the team in the best possible shape to keep up on Saturday.”

The immediate history of the two Supercup opponents is almost opposite. Liverpool secured their long-awaited first championship in 30 years ahead of schedule in an outstanding Premier League season. Klopp’s team failed in all other competitions. In the league, the Reds, who won the Champions League a year earlier, are now going from hunter to hunted.

Arsenal, on the other hand, had a completely messed up season in the Premier League, which led to the change of coach from Unai Emery to Mikel Arteta last December. Although he was no longer able to qualify for a European competition with Arsenal on the table, he made the leap into the Europa League with the FA Cup triumph. Areta and his team, in which the former German world champion Mesut Özil probably no longer plays a role, now want to confirm the upswing of the past weeks in the Supercup.

“It’s not a friendly game, it’s a real match against Arsenal,” said Klopp. But without full preparation and without fans, who are still not allowed to be there due to the coronavirus crisis, it could be difficult to shake off the feeling of a friendly game in the deserted Wembley Stadium.