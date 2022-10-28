And the referee of the match decided, Anthony Taylor, to expel the German coach after a confrontation between them, for not calculating a mistake by Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah, after Bernardo Silva, the Manchester City midfielder, interfered with him.

“Jurgen Klopp has been fined £30,000 for breaching FA regulations during Liverpool’s Premier League match against Manchester City on October 16, 2022,” the FA said in a statement.

He continued, “The coach admitted that his behavior in the 86th minute was inappropriate, so that an independent disciplinary committee imposed this penalty on him during a hearing.”

The German coach apologized for his behavior after the match and said he should have handled the situation differently.

Four years ago, Klopp was fined 8,000 pounds ($9,260) and warned of his future behavior after storming the field to celebrate with “Reds” goalkeeper Alison Becker the goal of Divock Origi, who finished the Merseyside derby for Liverpool in the sixth minute of the time in place of the match. the lost.

Liverpool, who are in eighth place in the league with 16 points from 11 games, host Leeds United, who are 18th, on Saturday.