Jürgen Klopp has once again announced that he will renounce the office of national coach and recommended Ralf Rangnick as a candidate. At the same time, the team manager of Liverpool FC admitted after the many defeats in recent weeks that he was going through an extremely difficult time. “I didn’t say that I didn’t want to be a national coach, but that I couldn’t. That’s a huge difference, “said Klopp in an interview with” Sport Bild “, which led the record international player Lothar Matthäus. There is a clear commitment. “I have an important job here at Liverpool FC,” added the coach.

On his own rejection, Klopp said: “That would be a great honor without question, but the timing is not right. I can not. I am very sorry if I fail people with this. But I can’t just step out of my responsibility. ”He also emphasized again that if Liverpool FC should part with him prematurely because of the weak season, he would take a year off. “When Liverpool ends, there will definitely be a year off. Nobody needs to call, not after four months and not after six either. No matter who tries it: It’s a year shift! “

Klopp spoke out in favor of Ralf Rangnick as the successor to Joachim Löw in the office of national coach. He considers the former coach and sports director of RB Leipzig to be an “extraordinary trainer, especially for an association that has been trying to change things for years. There is a new headquarters in Frankfurt. Ralf could push a lot of things. I think he’s a very good choice, ”said Klopp. Löw will quit after the European Championship in the summer, Rangnick has already expressed his interest in the national team.

“Are you doing well? You are looking bad!”

Hansi Flick from Bayern Munich would also be a good choice. There is no question for him that Flick would do the job of national coach excellently, said Klopp. Liverpool coach also said that Flick would like to “continue at Bayern Munich”. The contract of the former Löw assistant, who became world champion in 2014 as a co-coach, is still valid at Bayern until mid-2023. The coach himself had rejected questions about the national coaching job, but never canceled it as clearly as Klopp.

Klopp made it clear that he could not leave Liverpool in such a difficult phase. “I’m full of energy, even when friends text me:“ Are you okay? You look bad! ”I’ve just gotten older and haven’t seen the sun for a year, and I don’t sleep very much. That’s why I look bad, “said Klopp.

The 53-year-old confessed that he was going through a tough time with so many defeats. “Yes, it is the hardest phase of my career. Not the worst phase of my life, but football, ”said Klopp. For his team, being sixth in the table after 29 match days, qualifying for the Champions League in the league was a long way off. “I like to be an optimist, but in the league it is almost impossible to qualify in the competition for the Champions League places that we have,” said Klopp.