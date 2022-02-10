After City consolidated their lead with Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Brentford, second-placed Liverpool had to respond quickly and took the lead in the first half at Anfield with a Jota goal from close range.

Mohamed Salah substituted in the second half, amid a standing ovation from the fans in his first appearance since returning from playing with the Egyptian national team in the African Nations Cup, and the Egyptian international hit a wonderful ball that hit the goal frame as Liverpool pressed his opponent in the second half.

The second goal seemed to antagonize Liverpool after many missed opportunities, but Jota continued his superb scoring touch in the penalty area to double the lead three minutes before the end.

With this victory, Liverpool raised its score to 51 points from 23 games, while City played more games. Leicester City’s disappointing performance continued this season and occupies 12th place.