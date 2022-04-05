Direct Chronicle

Luis Díaz scores Liverpool’s third goal against Benfica. Armando Franca (AP)

There were two games in one in Lisbon. Liverpool took a laborious victory where it seemed that there was going to be a landslide. He went from being plethoric and offering a recital of mobility, ambition and verticality to being, at times, vulnerable against an inferior rival. And, in the end, he struck to leave the tie sentenced, except for a monumental surprise. Because Benfica is much less than Liverpool. His plan consisted of waiting, withdrawn, waiting for fortune to smile at him at some gallop. It happened when he was two goals down and he found encouragement there to turn the game around and take the roller from the rival.

1 Vlachodimos, Vertonghen, Grimaldo, Otamendi, Gilberto Junior, Everton (Yaremchuk, min. 81), Rafa Silva, Julian Weigl, Goncalo Ramos (João Mário, min. 85), Taarabt (Souahilo Meité, min. 69) and Darwin Núñez 3 Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold (Joe Gomez, min. 88), Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, A. Robertson, Naby Keita (Milner, min. 88), Fabinho, Thiago (Henderson, min. 60), Luis Díaz, Mane (Roberto Firmino, min. 60) and Salah (Diogo Jota, min. 60) See also Ras Al Khaimah Police is ready to secure the celebrations goals 0-1 min. 16: Ibrahima Konate. 0-2 min. 33: Man. 1-2 minutes 48: Darwin Nunez. 1-3 min. 86: Luis Diaz. Referee Jesus Gil Manzano Yellow cards Thiago (min. 57) and Taarabt (min. 62)

The start was tough for Benfica, who tried to contain an ocean of football with their hands. Impossible to cover so much flow because few teams are as greased at this point in the season as Liverpool, winners in 17 of the last 18 games they have played. He barely stumbled against Inter at Anfield in a duel in which the minimal defeat was enough for him to triumph. In Lisbon he offered, on his way out, a recital. Keita was the engine; and Salah, Mané and Luis Díaz, the daggers. They all reached the area, they all contributed to add to the attack: the first goal was signed by a central defender and the second was born from the boots of the right back.

Konaté scored from a corner and opened the game for the six-time champion. Exuberant both in the auction, with a header at the far post, and in the defensive facet. Núñez, a powerful striker, measured him several times in speed. Konaté made himself respected until shortly after returning from the break he blundered against the Uruguayan in a clearance that he went to in the wrong direction and that cost him a goal. With Van Dijk nobody dared. Between their own goals and those of others, Liverpool collected opportunities to sentence the tie. The Hellenic goalkeeper Vlachodimos became Argentinian to become great, knee on the ground, and thwart Luis Díaz, Salah and, at the end of the game, Diogo Jota.

Just after half an hour, Mané scored and everything seemed finished. Three touches were enough, a monumental pass from Alexander-Arnold behind the defense, a header from Díaz and the Senegalese’s shot. It seemed so simple that it even seemed like an abuse. But Benfica has always handled itself with the passion of teams that have faith. And the crowd did not stop pushing him to, unable as he was to control the game through the pass, steal balls and fly towards Allison’s goal.

Núñez’s goal three minutes into the second half generated an outburst of benfiquista pride. The team went up lines, began to recover the ball higher and was close to equalizing, especially in an Everton shot that Allison repelled. The party had turned around like a sock. Klopp reacted and took the scalpel: he took Thiago, Mané and Salah off the field. In a quarter of an hour, Benfica had generated five scoring chances and Liverpool none.

Klopp felt in danger because he was not compact to save himself every time he lost the ball and slowed down. Benfica was aroused to understand what the match was posing for them. He was close to scratching a penalty in a duel between Van Dijk and Núñez after a counterattack by the Uruguayan attacker. The scares tempered the greed of Liverpool, which kept more with the ball and lowered the pace of its movement. The roads to Vlachodimos seemed closed, until one last acceleration came and Luis Díaz arrived with the sentence.

