Through a statement, WHP Global announced the arrival of Toys R Us to Mexico with the department store Liverpool. With the aim of launching the renowned toy store brand both in physical stores and in a virtual store.

Charles Johnson, CEO of Liverpool He commented that it is a very loved brand worldwide and that they trust that Mexicans will also receive it in their hearts.

“We are very proud to partner with WHP Global to bring to Mexico the iconic Toys R Us. At the Port of Liverpool we always seek to bring the best brands and products closer to Mexican families and we are sure that this new association will add value to them through new spaces and the best options and trends in toys, ”he declared.

For his part, Stanley Silverstein, commercial director of WHP Global, also expressed his excitement about reaching Mexican territory, especially with the support of a store like El Puerto de Liverpool, which has years of recognition and favoritism in Mexico.

“Toys “R” Us has been an authority on toys and games for generations for children and families around the world, and the expansion into Mexico marks an exciting new chapter in its history,” said Jamie Uitdenhowen, Executive Vice President of Toys. “R”Us at WHP Global.

Toys R Us was acquired by WHP Global in 2021, doubled its presence in the United States with a similar strategy with Macy’s stores, and recently expanded to India, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Via: Release

Editor’s note: Visit a toy store Toys R Us it is without a doubt a great experience. It is good to know that now Mexicans will be able to do it without having to leave the country.