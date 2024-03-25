For all aroma lovers, Liverpool has an irresistible offer that you won't be able to miss. With a wide selection of perfumes from recognized brands, Liverpool becomes your ideal destination to find that fragrance that suits your personality and lifestyle by offering something for all tastes, for women and men.

When it comes to choosing a perfume, buyers are looking for much more than just a pleasant scent. They look for a fragrance that reflects their personality, makes them feel confident and leaves a lasting impression. In Liverpool, you will find perfumes from prestigious brands such as Chanel, Dior, Versace, Calvin Klein, and many more, with options to suit all tastes and preferences.

Do you want a perfume that will make you stand out this holiday? Liverpool has just what you need, with discounts of more than 40% in a wide variety of fragrances for women and men. Among the sales, you will find options such as:

Guess 1981 Fragrance Set for Women

⦿ Price: $990

⦿ With exquisite floral and musky notes that will capture your senses.

Paris Hilton Gold Rush Eau de Parfum for Women

⦿ Price: $450

A fragrance with citrus and fruity notes that offer a vibrant and seductive opening.

Versace Dylan Purple Eau de Parfum for Women

⦿ Price: $1,749

With a combination of fresh and floral notes that will make you stand out on any occasion.

Tommy Hilfiger for Men Eau de toilette for men

⦿ Price: $699

A fresh and masculine fragrance with notes of mint, bergamot and amber.

Calvin Klein CK One unisex eau de toilette

⦿ Price: $899

An iconic fragrance with citrus, floral and woody notes that adapts to any occasion.

Nautica Voyage Eau de Toilette for Men

⦿ Price: $523

An invigorating fragrance with notes of apple, water lotus and cedar wood that will make you feel safe and confident.